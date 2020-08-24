The 'Shazam' sequel will be titled 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods'.

Zachary Levi reprises his role as the titular superhero in the DC Extended Universe movie, which has had its title confirmed during the DC FanDome virtual fan convention.

The 39-year-old actor revealed on the 'Shazoom' call that he was ''a little limited'' in terms of what he could discuss about the plot. He was joined on the call by director David F. Sandberg and co-stars Asher Angel - who plays teenager Billy Batson who turns into Shazam when he utters the magical word - and Jack Dylan Grazer, who portrays Billy's foster brother Freddy Freeman.

Comedian Sinbad also joined the call and joked that he could be in the sequel, in reference to online theories that he starred in a comedy about a genie called 'Shazam' in the 1990s. Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal played a genie in 1996 film 'Kazaam'.

He joked: ''Everybody thought I was in 'Shazam 1' before it even existed - Google it.

''People think I was in that one too, 'Shazam,' 'Kazaam,' all the Kazaams, I'm relegated to the false memories of the Tide generation man.

''I'm going to work right now to rectify the situation once and for all with a big, prominent role in 'Shazam 2', thank you very much.''

The film is set to be released in November 2022 after its release date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, although Zachary previously revealed that it was still ''on track''.

The 'Thor: Ragnarok' star said: ''It's still on track.

''Right now, they're writing an amazing script. I don't have any real details on that. I've got some generals and they all sound amazing.''

Levi added that production will be vastly different as the movie industry restarts.

He explained: ''There's definitely going to be some major protocols that are put in place. What these protocols are, I'm not sure yet.''