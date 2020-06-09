The MTV Movie & TV Awards have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While some award ceremonies are taking place virtually amid the global health crisis, it is thought the event's bosses are not planning to follow suit and are considering moving the ceremony to December.

Insiders told Variety that MTV have been thinking about a December move for some time anyway, but coronavirus put such plans on hold.

This year's event was due to take place on June 15th in Los Angeles and air on June 17th on MTV, with Zachary Levi hosting the ceremony.

But if the bosses are not able to get the ceremony on this year it will be the first time the show has not been held since 1992.

However, MTV are hoping to still put on the VMAs (Video Music Awards) this summer, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

A MTV spokesperson recently told the publication: ''We're exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30th.

''The health of everyone involved is our number one priority.

''Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music's biggest night to audiences everywhere.''

At last year's Movie and TV Awards, 'Shazam!' star Levi used his opening monologue to empower young viewers.

He said: ''A lot of you out there might think that only the coolest of the cool people get invited here, and a lot of you would be wrong.

''I was the spazziest drama nerd that ever was and guess what, I still am, y'all. Everyone in this room kind of is because behind all the fame and fortune, the followers, the glam squads are a bunch of nerdy artists, and they are making all the cool s**t that we are celebrating tonight.

''If you are like 14-year-old me, and you are sitting at home watching this, thinking maybe you will love yourself one day if you can finally be someone here, stop doing that and start loving yourself right there right now.

''That will change your life and that will change the world. I guarantee that.''