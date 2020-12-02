Zac Posen says the Covid-19 pandemic has transformed how the fashion industry practices.

The 40-year-old designer says brands now have a better connection with their customers as they have been made to "slow down" and listen to their needs amid the global health crisis.

He told WWD.com: "[Fashion] was living in a time where it felt like a very kind of relentless rhythm. And as we look forward, it’s a really great moment for people to question what they want to put out there and how they want to put it out there and connect with their customer."

Posen says now is the time for those in the industry to give back, while he spoke of the importance of boosting "creativity" to keep "humanity thriving".

He added: "We have to keep humanity thriving, and creativity is essential and part of that – and giving back. That’s really important, to be able to lend your voice, your funds, if you have the means to, or talent to really help others. We all have to take care of each other as much as we can.”

Last November, Posen made the "difficult decision" to close his label, House of Z.

He said at the time: "We had to close up House of Z, Z-Spoke, the whole company. We were in a sale process and we ran out of time. There was a board vote. We had to make the call. My partners and I tried everything possible within our means to find solutions to keep it going. I have been trying to find the right strategic partners at this tough time in retail and in the industry. The clock ran out."

He called the decision "surprising and immediate".

However, Posen has since been working on a number of secret projects, which he is keeping tight-lipped about until the time is right.

He added: "I’m waiting to see the right opportunity for that, is what I would say. I can’t divulge too much, but I’ve been working in development within the entertainment space on a few projects on camera and then from a producing side."