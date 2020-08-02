Zac Efron wants to move to Australia.

The 'Greatest Showman' star is reported planning to sell his Los Angeles property and head Down Under to live in the Byron Bay area of Oz.

Zac is said to be keen to get out of the bright lights and away from the paparazzi for a change of scenery, TMZ reports.

The 32-year-old actor isn't worried about having to attend meetings in the United States and instead plans to do it on Zoom or FaceTime.

Back in 2017, Zac admitted he has ''fallen in love'' with Australia.

Speaking about the sequel to the 'Baywatch' movie - which is based on the popular television show of the same name - Zac said: ''I've fallen in love with Australia and the fans out here, the people, the culture, the beach.

''And I do feel like this is kind of my bay, so I really love the idea of maybe shooting the second one here.''

And the 'High School Musical' star says he frequently visits the Oceanic country, and has made some ''great friends'' during his trips.

He added: ''I've come out for most of my premieres, every chance I had the opportunity to. [I've] made great friends over the years here. I kind of sneak over here on my own time as well.''

Zac previously revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio taught him how to cope with fame and gave him some tips on managing life in the spotlight.

Speaking about their initial meeting, he said: ''I was just kind of going to wait for him [to talk] and sure enough he had his hat down low and then as soon as the ball went to the other side he was like, 'Hey man, do you want to go get breakfast tomorrow?' And I was like, 'Yeah, dude.'

''So he wrote his phone number down and handed it to me while the other team was scoring and nobody saw and I took it.''