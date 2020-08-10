Zac Efron is set to star in a 'Three Men and a Baby' remake for Disney+.

The 32-year-old actor has been confirmed for the upcoming remake of the classic 1987 comedy, which will feature on Disney's on-demand streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gordon Gray - who has previously worked on 'The Rookie' and 'The Way Back' - is producing the flick, with Will Reichel adapting the script using the material from the 1987 original.

As of the time of writing, there is no director attached to the project, but a search is believed to be underway.

The 1987 version of 'Three Men and a Baby' was initially a remake of a French-language film, and starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson as New York bachelors who find themselves caring for an infant.

The original movie was helmed by 'Star Trek' legend Leonard Nimoy - who passed away in 2015 - and proved to be a major hit, becoming the first live-action Disney film to cross the $100 million mark domestically.

A sequel, 'Three Men and a Little Lady', was made in 1990 and reunited the main cast, but did not see Leonard return to direct.

For Zac, the return to Disney comes as he found fame with the media giants in the early 2000s, when he landed the lead role of Troy Bolton in the 'High School Musical' franchise.

Several members of the 'High School Musical' cast - including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel - recently reunited for a rendition of the movie's hit song 'We're All In This Together' as part of ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong', but Zac was unable to join them.

Instead, the star had a video message for his fans, as he introduced the special performance and wished everyone well amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: ''Hi everyone, I hope that you're safe, and that you're healthy and you're doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times.

''It's my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends, and some new ones.

''I hope you enjoy - and remember: we are all in this together.''