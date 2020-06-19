Zac Efron and Kelly Clarkson are among those set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

The 'Baywatch' star and the 38-year-old singer - who rose to fame after winning the first season of 'American Idol' - have been announced as two of the 35 names set to be immortalised on the famous star-studded street next year.

According to the New York Times, 'Sherlock' and 'Doctor Strange' star Benedict Cumberbatch, 'Transformers' actor Shia LaBeouf, rapper Missy Elliot, and 'American Pie' singer-songwriter Don Mclean are also on the list to receive their very own star.

In total, 35 stars of film, television and music were announced for the honour by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, including the late opera singer Luciano Pavarotti and 'Fences' playwright August Wilson, who will both receive their stars posthumously.

Meanwhile, Zac recently admitted to having struggled with fame when he was catapulted into the spotlight after starring in the Disney Channel musical film franchise 'High School Musical'.

Zac, 31, said it was Leonardo DiCaprio who taught him how to cope with fame, after they met back in 2008 when they sat next to each other at a Los Angeles Lakers game, and got together for breakfast the following day.

Speaking about their initial meeting at the basketball game, Zac said: ''I was just kind of going to wait for him [to talk] and sure enough he had his hat down low and then as soon as the ball went to the other side he was like, 'Hey man, do you want to go get breakfast tomorrow?' And I was like, 'Yeah, dude.'

''So he wrote his phone number down and handed it to me while the other team was scoring and nobody saw and I took it.''

The 'Greatest Showman' actor then spoke with Leonardo about the pitfalls of fame and how to deal with life in the spotlight.

He added: ''I really appreciate that he took that time. He made me feel good about it, helped me a little bit. That's the biggest hand you can extend if you're in Hollywood, looking out for somebody younger.

''So rock on, Leo. Thank you, buddy.''