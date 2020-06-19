Zac Efron and Kelly Clarkson are among the 35 stars set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.
Zac Efron and Kelly Clarkson are among those set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.
The 'Baywatch' star and the 38-year-old singer - who rose to fame after winning the first season of 'American Idol' - have been announced as two of the 35 names set to be immortalised on the famous star-studded street next year.
According to the New York Times, 'Sherlock' and 'Doctor Strange' star Benedict Cumberbatch, 'Transformers' actor Shia LaBeouf, rapper Missy Elliot, and 'American Pie' singer-songwriter Don Mclean are also on the list to receive their very own star.
In total, 35 stars of film, television and music were announced for the honour by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, including the late opera singer Luciano Pavarotti and 'Fences' playwright August Wilson, who will both receive their stars posthumously.
Meanwhile, Zac recently admitted to having struggled with fame when he was catapulted into the spotlight after starring in the Disney Channel musical film franchise 'High School Musical'.
Zac, 31, said it was Leonardo DiCaprio who taught him how to cope with fame, after they met back in 2008 when they sat next to each other at a Los Angeles Lakers game, and got together for breakfast the following day.
Speaking about their initial meeting at the basketball game, Zac said: ''I was just kind of going to wait for him [to talk] and sure enough he had his hat down low and then as soon as the ball went to the other side he was like, 'Hey man, do you want to go get breakfast tomorrow?' And I was like, 'Yeah, dude.'
''So he wrote his phone number down and handed it to me while the other team was scoring and nobody saw and I took it.''
The 'Greatest Showman' actor then spoke with Leonardo about the pitfalls of fame and how to deal with life in the spotlight.
He added: ''I really appreciate that he took that time. He made me feel good about it, helped me a little bit. That's the biggest hand you can extend if you're in Hollywood, looking out for somebody younger.
''So rock on, Leo. Thank you, buddy.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Watching this gross-out comedy, it's clear that the gifted cast and crew had a great...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mike and Dave are two brothers who can't help but compete with one another. They're...