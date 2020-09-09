Zac Efron has reportedly been house-hunting in Byron Bay.

The 32-year-old actor has been renting a house minutes from the beach in the coastal town in Australia, and he's now looking to make the move permanent.

A source told People magazine: ''It really seems he plans on staying in Australia permanently.''

The Hollywood star is rumoured to be dating Vanessa Valladares, after meeting her in June at the Byron Bay General Store.

And Zac could soon become a permanent resident of the scenic town, which is already home to the likes of Chris and Liam Hemsworth.

Speculation about the movie star making a long-term move Down Under comes after a source claimed that Zac and Vanessa are ''having fun'' together in Australia.

The duo have only known each other a few months, but they are currently enjoying spending quality time together.

The insider explained: ''Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together.

''You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house.''

Meanwhile, Zac previously admitted he'd ''fallen in love'' with Australia.

The actor - who dated Vanessa Hudgens between 2005 and 2010 - made the claim while discussing a possible sequel to the 'Baywatch' movie, which also starred the likes of Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Zac - who also appeared in the 'High School Musical' trilogy - said: ''I've fallen in love with Australia and the fans out here, the people, the culture, the beach.

''And I do feel like this is kind of my bay, so I really love the idea of maybe shooting the second one here.''