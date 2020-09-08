Hollywood star Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are ''having fun'' together in Australia, according to a source.
The 32-year-old actor is rumoured to be dating Vanessa after they met Down Under in June, when she was working at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe, and they are currently enjoying spending quality time together.
A source told People: ''Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together.
''You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house.''
Zac - who dated Vanessa Hudgens between 2005 and 2010 - and Vanessa were also spotted together at a beachside cafe over the weekend.
Speculation about Zac's love life comes shortly after it was suggested that he wants to move to Australia.
The 'Greatest Showman' star is apparently keen to sell his Los Angeles property and relocate permanently to the Byron Bay area.
Zac is said to be keen to get out of the bright lights and fancies a long-term change of scenery.
The Hollywood star isn't worried about having to attend meetings in the US and instead plans to do it on Zoom or FaceTime.
Back in 2017, Zac admitted he'd ''fallen in love'' with Australia.
The actor made the claim while discussing a possible sequel to the 'Baywatch' movie, which also starred the likes of Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Zac - who also appeared in the 'High School Musical' trilogy - said: ''I've fallen in love with Australia and the fans out here, the people, the culture, the beach.
''And I do feel like this is kind of my bay, so I really love the idea of maybe shooting the second one here.''
