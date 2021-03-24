Zac Efron and Russell Crowe are in talks to star in Peter Farrelly's 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever', with Bill Murray also being courted for a supporting role.
Zac Efron and Russell Crowe are in talks to star in 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'.
The new flick is director Peter Farrelly's follow-up to the Oscar-winning 'Green Book' and is based on the book 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War'.
Apple Studios are in discussions to finance the project with Bill Murray being courted for a supporting role.
The book, by Joanna Molloy and John 'Chickie' Donohue, is based on a true story of how John decided to track down and have a drink with his childhood friends in the Army - while they were serving in the Vietnam War.
Peter has written the script with Brian Currie and Pete Jones and the film will be produced by Andrew Muscato, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.
Zac is set to play the role of Donohue in the flick, with the expectation that shooting will begin in August – likely in Australia or New Zealand.
Viggo Mortensen, who worked with Farrelly on 'Green Book', had previously been in talks to join the project in a supporting role – although it is unclear if he is still involved.
Russell recently starred in the action thriller 'Unhinged' as a man who becomes hell-bent on revenge when a woman honks her horn at him while driving and he felt the film was an accurate portrayal of the anger that can be seen across the world.
The 56-year-old actor said: "I started to realise this type of rage is happening continuously all over the place, that seems to be a place we've arrived at in Western society.
"For our example it's a guy using a car, but it's also people stepping into places of worship, schools, nightclubs, and opening fire. It's people going crazy in a supermarket over toilet rolls."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Watching this gross-out comedy, it's clear that the gifted cast and crew had a great...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mike and Dave are two brothers who can't help but compete with one another. They're...