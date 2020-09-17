Yusuf/ Cat Stevens and Jesse Royal have joined the line-up for Peace One Day.

The 72-year-old singer and Jesse, 31, will be contributing Peace One Day's Live Global Digital Experience on 21 September, which is also the UN International Day of Peace.

The event - which is produced by Jude Law and Jeremy Gilley and will be broadcast live across the world - will mark the 'Father & Son' hitmaker's third contribution to Peace One Day, having previously performed in 2007 and 2011.

He said: ''This year will be remembered for many things. Through world disasters and trials we come closer and share the same feelings of pain and concern. We can turn that connection into positive action if we wanted. It has never been more vital for the world to come together on global issues.

''I feel that Peacetrain rolling again with Peace One Day's Live Global Digital Experience. It is a chance to jump on board and support the vision of peace. Join me this #PeaceDay.''

Reggae musician Jesse, meanwhile, joins a musical-lined up that includes Annie Lennox, Emeli Sande and Jack Savoretti, and he's ''incredibly excited and happy'' to be involved.

Jesse said: ''I am incredibly excited and happy to be a part of such a great cause. Peace in its many forms and dispersions is a necessary element for continuous social development. It is an environment that is prepared. An idea that is embraced. A blunt reality that is accepted. I am you and you are me.''

Jude feels that it is the perfect time for the event with the world currently battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old actor said: ''At a time when the world has been turned upside down by the pandemic, never has it been more important to remind ourselves of the true value of community and creative solutions to the world's biggest problems. #Peace Day allows that moment of reflection and connection.''

As was previously announced, Forest Whitaker will be delivering a speech by Martin Luther King Jr. at the event, while Laura Whitmore, Dia Mirza and Bella Ramsey will also be involved.