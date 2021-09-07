Yungblud gives us serious Tommy Gnosis from Hedwig and the Angry Inch vibes in the black and white video for his latest track ‘Fleabag’.
With his hair framing his face in a floppy, wet-look style, a silver cross daubed on his forehead and a queer wardrobe featuring a black tutu, tiny shorts and plenty of leather, Yungblud expresses serious sexy-angsty energy in the video for ‘Fleabag’.
Barely a year since the release of his number one second album ‘Weird!’, featuring tracks the likes of ‘Strawberry Lipstick’ and ‘Cotton Candy’, Yungblud returns with this brand new pop-punk single, which is the first material from his forthcoming project which we are yet to know much about.
“I wrote ‘Fleabag’ in a really dark time of my life, when a lot of people around me had an expectation about what I should be,” he said in a statement. “To tell you the truth, it’s about being f**king gutted about people judging me and trying to tear me down. I felt so alienated, I felt so alone.”
“This song is a kick back,” he added. “A kick back against the world, a kick back against my friends, against my family and some of my fanbase. I am who I am, all I want to do is spread love and lead with my heart. I’ve always told people to be themselves, sometimes I have to remember that message myself.”
