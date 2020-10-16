Yungblud goes from shouting about the underrated youth to preaching sexual liberation in the video for his newest song 'Cotton Candy', which is as sexy as it is adorable. The track is the latest single from his forthcoming second album 'Weird!'.
"Sex ain't a sin" is Yungblud's new mantra as he shares the love in his 'Cotton Candy' video, embracing his fluid gender identity in crop tops and tennis skirts, and playing Cupid while teaching us all that we shouldn't shun the wonders of polyamory.
"'Cotton Candy' is about sexual liberation", Yungblud said in a statement. "To me sex and sexuality is about freedom and the idea that you can lose yourself in other people of all genders, of all shapes and sizes to find yourself and figure out who you truly are. Sexual interaction should not be shamed, it should be celebrated because to have safe sex is to spread love and the world needs love more than ever right now."
'Cotton Candy' follows previous singles 'God Save Me, But Don't Drown Me Out', 'Strawberry Lipstick' and album title track 'Weird!'. It's been two years since he dropped his debut '21st Century Liability' (of course, followed by the stellar 'The Underrated Youth' EP), so we are totally ready for what Yungblud has to throw at us next.
'Weird!' is set to be released on November 13th through Locomotion, Geffen and Interscope Records.
