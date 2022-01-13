Yungblud has said fans will be "a bit shocked" by how honest his third album is.
Yungblud says his upcoming album is "completely uncensored, completely outrageously".
The 'Fleabag' hitmaker - whose real name is Dom Harrison - is known for his honest and vulnerable lyrics and admitted his fans will be "shocked" by his follow-up to 2020's 'Weird!', because it's "the most personal music" he's ever made.
Speaking on the latest episode of ALT CTRL on Apple Music 1, he said: "I've been in London. I've been making kind of the third record and I'm just so excited about it. This is, for me, the most personal music I've ever written.
"And I think people are going to be a bit shocked about that because all my other music is pretty personal.
"I think I just need to say it as it is completely uncensored, completely outrageously. And I think this is what this album's doing. You know what I mean? That's what I do.
"And my favorite songs I've ever released are the songs that do that. So, you know what I mean? Get ready."
Yungblud admitted he would love to collaborate with Willow Smith, as he teased some "cool" features on the hotly-awaited LP.
He said: "There's a lot of cool artists I'm working with on this next record. I've made a lot of friends. I made a lot of mates on this journey.
"I love what Willow Smith's doing right now. I'm obsessed with Girl in Red.
"There's a new wave of artists who are talking from their soul and their reality.
"You know what I'm saying? I ain't confirming anything but I would certainly love to work with them."
The 'Mars' rocker also admitted he doesn't see himself as a musician and would prefer to be remembered as a "communicator who spoke to people".
He said: "I don't even consider myself a musician. There's a lot better singers and there's a lot better guitar players, a lot better musical people than me. I'm a communicator. That's what I want to do. I would despise to be remembered as a great musician. And I know that sounds crazy. And a lot of people would kill me for that statement, but I'd rather be remembered as a communicator who spoke to people."
Listen back to the episode with Yungblud anytime on-demand at apple.co/_AltCtrl.
