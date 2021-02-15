Yungblud has postponed his 'Occupy The UK' tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The 23-year-old singer - whose real name is Dom Harrison - has pushed back his March dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as “it’s unsafe to be in venues right now”.
He made the announcement in a video on Twitter, saying: “As some of you have guessed, the 'Occupy The UK' tour is going to be rescheduled because of the state of the world right now.
“Hold on to your tickets, this is something to look forward to. I am feeling so down that I can’t be with you all now, but I’m looking forward to when we can be together, it is gonna be absolutely mental. Hold that energy, let it rattle like a pan and when we’re together that lid is just gonna blow off.”
The run of concerts was set to kick off next month and was set to see the 'Cotton Candy' singer perform a five-night stint at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London.
Yungblud's 'Life on Mars' tour - which will see him perform across the UK and Europe - is still set to go ahead in September.
Meanwhile, Yungblud recently revealed that he has been "mad-creative" during the global health crisis and hinted it might not be too long before his fans get a follow-up to December's chart-topping LP 'Weird!'.
The musician - who released his debut album '21st Century Liability' in 2018 - said: “I’m in the studio. We’ve been locked down here. I’ve been so mad-creative! I’ve literally nearly got another album done, which is just f****** mental. I can’t wait for you to see.”
