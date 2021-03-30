Yungblud is taking "a week offline" to focus on finishing his new music.

The 'cotton candy' hitmaker has told fans he's having a brief break from social media so he can focus all his attention on completing his new tunes.

Alongside a series of snaps of himself sucking on a lollipop and in the studio, he wrote on Instagram: "i love you family. takin a week offline to lick lollipops n finish some of the new s***. stay up. stay positive. you’re in my mind every minute of the f***** day. you’re my blud and guts. forever, always and a couple hours after that. (sic)"

The new music updates comes after the 'Loner' rocker revealed in January that he had "nearly finished" an entire album in lockdown.

The 'Mars' hitmaker has been "mad-creative" amid the global health crisis with touring on hold and hinted it might not be too long before his fans get a follow-up to December's chart-topper, ‘weird!'.

He told fans on an Instagram Live at the time: “I’m in the studio. We’ve been locked down here. I’ve been so mad-creative! I’ve literally nearly got another album done, which is just f****** mental. I can’t wait for you to see.”

Yungblud - whose real name is Dom Harrison - released his debut album '21st Century Liability' back in 2018, and recently shared how he feels he's evolved over the last couple of years.

He said: "I don’t have to hide behind an insecure anger like there was on my first album, '21st Century Liability'.

"I’m a lot more reasonable than I used to be instead of barking straight back, which is what I used to do because I’d been hit by pain and aggression and backlash my whole life."

Meanwhile, Yungblud recently teamed up with KSI and Polo G on the hit 'Patience', which peaked at number three on the Official UK Chart.

And the 23-year-old star relished the experience of working with the former, who has transitioned from a YouTuber to a music star.

He said: "KSI is an artist who came into music from a non-traditional route. Something I relate to a lot!"