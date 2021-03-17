Yungblud says the pressure that comes with being a role model is "worth it".

The 'cotton candy' hitmaker has one aim in his career to make sure all of his fans have "a voice", and if that means having "five breakdowns a day" over it, he doesn't care as long as he can serve his community.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Yungblud - whose real name is Dom Harrison - said: "I just want to tell the truth and help people figure out their identity, gender, and figure out drugs, love, heartbreak, depression, loss, f****** everything.

"There is always pressure, I mean f*** me I have five breakdowns a day but it is always worth it I just need to tell the f****** truth.

"I literally belong to a community, I've met every kid from every continent, every shape, every colour, every size, every identity, every way of life, and I want them to all know they have a f****** voice."

He continued: "The biggest kick I get is watching people run into a venue and be like, 'I have a f****** voice, I have a voice' and I'm like, 'Yeah you f****** do, you do, scream!'"

The 23-year-old rocker might be vying for number one with KSI and Polo G this week with their collaboration, 'Patience', but topping the charts is not why Yungblud got into music.

He added: "Having hits and that is cool but it's second, I want to bring people together and I want to be playing in stadiums."