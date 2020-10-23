Yungblud has announced the 2021 'Life On Mars' tour.

The 'cotton candy' star is set to embark on his biggest UK run to date, kicking off in Bournemouth on September 28, 2021 and wrapping in Liverpool on October 18, 2021.

The tour will include a stop at London's iconic Alexandra Palace on October 1, 2021, and the musician teased that fans can expect "double the energy, double the emotion and double the passion” at the gigs.

YUNGBLUD said: “I’m so excited to get back on the road, it’s been too long now! These shows are going to be double the energy, double the emotion, double the passion. These are biggest rooms I’ve ever played so be expecting a spectacle. I’ve have had a year trapped in a room and my ADHD needs to have some gasoline put on it and set me on fire … let’s get it!”

The tour is in support of the 'Loner' rocker's upcoming second studio album, 'Weird!', which will now be released on December 4.

The follow-up to 2018's acclaimed '21st Century Liability' was due to arrive on November 13, but production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the date back slightly.

Fans will, however, have a chance to hear songs from the LP before it's released during ‘The Weird Time of Life’ virtual tour.

The live-streamed gigs will provide “a unique localised experience with full-scale production”.

The shows will take place between November 16 to December 7, and include stops in London, Glasgow and Manchester.

Tickets for the 'Life On Mars' tour go on general sale on October 30.

YUNGBLUD's 'Life On Mars' tour 2021 tour dates:

September 28, Bournemouth, O2 Academy

September 29, Plymouth, Pavilions

October 1, London, Alexandra Palace

October 4, Bristol, O2 Academy

October 7, Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 9, Doncaster, Dome

October 12, Newcastle, O2 Academy

October 14, Birmingham, O2 Academy

October 18, Liverpool, Guild of Students at Mountford Hall