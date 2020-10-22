Yungblud has been forced to delay his album, 'Weird!', until December 4.

The 'cotton candy' singer took to Instagram to explain to his fans that his hotly-anticipated second record will no longer arrive on November 13, due to vinyl production issues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video, he told fans: “Some of the vinyl houses and production companies who are making some of physical units are experiencing severe delays."

YUNGBLUD - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - is determined to get the LP out this year because his fans "deserve" it.

He continued: “And that the album wouldn’t be able to potentially get to people – shipped to people – as normal.

“I needed to get this album to you because you f****** deserve it.

“This has been the weirdest f****** year imaginable. And this is a conversation between us, and it needed to come imminently because f*** waiting until March next year. That’s not happening. I wanted to push it back to December 4 because I’ve been assured by then that [the] physical albums you’ve bought … that you’ve put your time and your faith in will be shipped on time as if there would be no pandemic going on.”

Fans will, however, have the chance to hear songs from the album before it's released during ‘The Weird Time of Life’ virtual tour.

The live-streamed gigs will provide “a unique localised experience with full-scale production”.

The shows will take place between November 16 to December 7, and include stops in London, Glasgow and Manchester.