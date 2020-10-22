Yungblud has been forced to push back his album, 'Weird!', until December due to production issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Yungblud has been forced to delay his album, 'Weird!', until December 4.
The 'cotton candy' singer took to Instagram to explain to his fans that his hotly-anticipated second record will no longer arrive on November 13, due to vinyl production issues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a video, he told fans: “Some of the vinyl houses and production companies who are making some of physical units are experiencing severe delays."
YUNGBLUD - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - is determined to get the LP out this year because his fans "deserve" it.
He continued: “And that the album wouldn’t be able to potentially get to people – shipped to people – as normal.
“I needed to get this album to you because you f****** deserve it.
“This has been the weirdest f****** year imaginable. And this is a conversation between us, and it needed to come imminently because f*** waiting until March next year. That’s not happening. I wanted to push it back to December 4 because I’ve been assured by then that [the] physical albums you’ve bought … that you’ve put your time and your faith in will be shipped on time as if there would be no pandemic going on.”
Fans will, however, have the chance to hear songs from the album before it's released during ‘The Weird Time of Life’ virtual tour.
The live-streamed gigs will provide “a unique localised experience with full-scale production”.
The shows will take place between November 16 to December 7, and include stops in London, Glasgow and Manchester.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.