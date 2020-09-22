You Me At Six have announced their seventh studio album, 'SUCKAPUNCH'.

Josh Franceschi and co will release their follow-up to 2018's 'VI' on January 15, 2021.

The frontman admitted the band - which is also comprised of Chris Miller, Max Helyer, Matt Barnes and Dan Flint - have had to ''face our pain head on and carve it into something positive'' and making their new record helped them find ''peace''.

He explained: ''We have been in the pursuit of happiness for quite some time, both collectively and individually, only to discover that happiness is more than just a state of mind. We had to face our pain head on and carve it into something positive. Our seventh studio album is the result of us finding peace and acceptance of what's been and gone.''

A press release states that: ''After a tumultuous period of emotional blows, leaving the majority of the band getting to grips with new life scenarios, the new album is rooted in reflection and redemption, and sees You Me At Six harness those darker experiences as a catalyst for creativity, empowerment and positivity.''

The Surrey band have also released the new single, 'Beautiful Way', which follows punk rock belter 'MAKEMEFEELALIVE'.

'SUCKAPUNCH' also features last year's track, 'What's It Like'.

The 'Stay With Me' group will also emabrk on a May 2021 tour in support of the LP.

The underplay shows will include London's O2 Kentish Town Forum on May 25, and see support from Saint Phnx.

You Me At Six's 2021 tour dates are:

May 19, Barrowland, Glasgow

May 20, O2 Academy, Bristol

May 21, Academy, Manchester

May 23, O2 Academy, Newcastle

May 24, O2 Institute, Birmingham

May 25, O2 Forum, London

The 'SUCKAPUNCH' track-listing is:

1. 'Nice To Me'

2. 'MAKEMEFEEALIVE'

3. 'Beautiful Way'

4. 'WYDRN'

5. 'Suckapunch'

6. 'Kill The Mood'

7. 'Glasgow'

8. 'Adrenaline'

9. 'Voicenotes'

10. 'Finish What I Started'

11. 'What's It Like'