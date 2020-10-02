Yoko Ono is suing a former aide to the late John Lennon for talking about the singer.

The 87-year-old artist believes Frederic Seaman violated a court order which was imposed in 2002 when he sat down for a 23-minute interview earlier this month, during which he was ''flanked by Lennon memorabilia'' and discussed topics that he's legally banned from discussing, including his old book about the Beatles legend.

Yoko claimed her husband's former personal assistant and driver discussed his intention to revise and reissue an expanded version of his 1991 tome, 'The Last Days of John Lennon', which would ''willfully and intentionally violate'' the 18-year-old injunction.

Yoko previously stated Frederic had pleaded guilty to stealing her late husband's journals in 1983, but she eventually had to take him to court in the late 1990s.

In 2002, a court ordered him to stop using family photos and other items to profit off the 'Imagine' singer - who was shot dead in December 1980 - and he even apologised to Yoko in court.

This time around, according to TMZ, Yoko is suing for copyright infringement over the family photos and breach of contract, and is seeking at least $150,000, plus other damages, as well as for Seaman to stop talking about her family.

Meanwhile, John's killer, Mark David Chapman, apologised to Yoko during his latest parole hearing last month.

In a transcript from the hearing - at which he was denied parole for the 11th time - which was recently released, Chapman said: ''I knew it was wrong and I did it for glory. One word, just glory. That's it. It was that he was famous, extremely famous. That's why he was at the top of the list.

''I deserve the death penalty. I think that says it all. I'm sorry for the pain that I caused to her (Yoko).''

The 65-year-old criminal - who shot Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment 40 years ago - said he has found faith in jail.

He added: ''If released, I'd want to continue to tell people about the Lord.''

After being denied parole, Chapman is now set to spend at least another two years behind bars for the murder, having lost his latest bid for freedom.

He was originally sentenced to a prison term of 20 years to life.