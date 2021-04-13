Artist:
Song title: Starstruck
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

Olly Alexander shows off his journey of self-love in the video for Years & Years' newest single 'Starstruck'; the lead track from his forthcoming third album, the details of which are yet to be announced.

It comes just weeks after Years & Years announced the departure of band members Emre Turkmen and Mikey Goldsworthy, leaving Olly to continue the project as a solo artist. 

'Starstruck' is also his first single since his 2018 second album 'Palo Santo', apart from his cover of Pet Shop Boys' 'It's a Sin' for Russell T Davies' critically acclaimed TV limited series of the same name in which Olly starred as an AIDs victim earlier this year.

'Palo Santo' reached number 3 in the UK charts and topped the US Dance Charts, and featured the Platinum single 'If You're Over Me'. Olly's next album will likely take a new direction now that he's the solo member, but we're still expecting great things.

