Olly Alexander shows off his journey of self-love in the video for Years & Years' newest single 'Starstruck'; the lead track from his forthcoming third album, the details of which are yet to be announced.
It comes just weeks after Years & Years announced the departure of band members Emre Turkmen and Mikey Goldsworthy, leaving Olly to continue the project as a solo artist.
'Starstruck' is also his first single since his 2018 second album 'Palo Santo', apart from his cover of Pet Shop Boys' 'It's a Sin' for Russell T Davies' critically acclaimed TV limited series of the same name in which Olly starred as an AIDs victim earlier this year.
'Palo Santo' reached number 3 in the UK charts and topped the US Dance Charts, and featured the Platinum single 'If You're Over Me'. Olly's next album will likely take a new direction now that he's the solo member, but we're still expecting great things.
