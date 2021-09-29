Artist:
Song title: Crave
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Pop

Olly Alexander AKA Years & Years pulls us into a sexy fantasy world in the trippy video for his latest single ‘Crave’.

Directed by Tom Beard the sensual video is A Midsummer Night’s Dream… If the Shakespeare play was erotica. ‘Crave’ is also exactly the song we needed to hear as we await Olly’s forthcoming third album ‘Night Call’.

Keen viewers will also spot several cast members from Channel 4’s ‘It’s A Sin’ - Omari Douglas, Nathaniel Hall and David Carlyle.

‘Crave’ follows previously released single ‘Starstruck’, which was later remixed as a duet with Kylie Minogue.

He describes the new track as “a playful way of inhabiting the deranged sexual energy I’ve always wanted”, and confessed that in the past he’s felt “dominated by toxic relationships, and felt like it would be fun to turn it on its head”.

The new album will mark the first release since Years & Years became the solo project of Olly’s, so we can expect something very personal with ‘Night Call’. 

“I was writing from a fantastical space, stuck in the same four walls,” Olly said of writing the album. “I wanted to have as much pleasure as possible in the music.”

‘Night Call’ will be released via Polydor Records on January 7th 2022.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Years & Years - Crave Video

Years & Years - Starstruck Video

Years and Years, MNEK - Valentino...

Years & Years - Sanctify Video

Years & Years - Full Live...

Years & Years - Shine #ChooseDark...

Years & Years - Without Audio

Years & Years - Ties Audio

Years & Years - Gold Audio

Years & Years - Border Audio