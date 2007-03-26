Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: ERTS), in partnership with Def Jam Interactive, announced today that DEF JAM: ICONT will be released for the PLAYSTATIONr3 computer entertainment system and the Xbox 360T video game and entertainment system in March 2007 in North America and Europe. Infusing hip-hop music, culture and lifestyle into the gameplay, EA Chicago and urban lifestyle powerhouse Def Jam Interactive, continue to push the boundaries of game development bringing unique and innovative content to the next generation of gaming.

"Music is the cornerstone of hip-hop culture so we wanted to incorporate music and rhythm into the actual gameplay mechanics," said Kudo Tsunoda, executive producer and General Manager of EA Chicago. "In DEF JAM: ICON, we are changing the way fighting games are played! We are completely innovating the role of the environments in the games, moving from the typical lifeless arenas the hip-hop celebrities are fighting in to environments that play an instrumental part in the fight where they will react to the music and interact with both characters like a third fighter."

EA Chicago is delivering star-stunning action and bone breaking beats as players live out the life of a hip hop mogul, going from rags to riches. Incorporating hip-hop culture into every aspect of the game, DEF JAM: ICON will deliver the intensity of a no-holds-barred street fight but with style and rhythm. Music will effect how players fight in each venue and environmental interactions and hazards will become a key strategy to staying alive.

EA Chicago's unique fighting gameplay controls introduce a new way for gamers to fight as they assume the role of top celebrity characters such as Ludacris, T.I. and Big Boi. Innovative controls give better feedback to players so they feel like they're actually throwing the combat moves. Gamers can now fight with the style and flash of the superstar personalities.