Artist:
Song title: My Own Monster
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Alternative

X Ambassadors go a bit Tim Burton on us with the video for their latest single ‘My Own Monster’; the first song from their upcoming third album ‘The Beautiful Liar’. 

The video sees singer Sam Harris take on his own monstrous shadow in the kids-horror style black and white video directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr. (director of Vogue fashion film ‘Death Head Sphinx’, The Neighbourhood’s ‘Hell or High Water’ and Doja Cat ft. Gucci Mane’s ‘Like That’ among others).

The song samples ‘Monster’ (ft. Jamie Lidell) from Big Data’s second album ‘3.0’; it’s dark, it’s cinematic, and it’s a whole new direction for band. Frankly, we’re loving every minute of it.

X Ambassadors will be embarking on a North American tour this Fall, kicking off in San Diego on October 15th and wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 20th. A European leg will follow in 2022.

Their new album ‘The Beautiful Liar’ comes two years after the release of their ‘Orion’ record; a triumphant follow-up to their stunning debut, and featuring the memorable singles ‘Boom’, ‘Hey Child’ and ‘Hold You Down’. If that wasn’t enough to show promise for the future, then ‘My Own Monster’ certainly is.

‘The Beautiful Liar’ will be released later this year through KIDinaKORNER and Interscope Records. 

