Artist:
Song title: Everything Sounds Like a Love Song
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

X Ambassadors unveil a video for their piano-led single 'Everything Sounds Like a Love Song' from their brand new EP 'Belong', released this month via KIDinaKORNER and Interscope. The new record follows their third studio album from last year, 'Orion'.

