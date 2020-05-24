Woody Allen says winning an Academy Award means nothing to him and he claims he has never made a great movie.
Winning an Oscar means nothing to Woody Allen.
The 84-year-old filmmaker claims to be an outsider in Hollywood, despite winning a number of Academy Awards, and he says that box office numbers and glitzy prizes hold ''very little meaning'' for him.
Speaking to The Mail On Sunday's Event magazine, Woody said: ''I have never been part of the club in Hollywood. I don't go to parties. I don't care about the box office or awards. Winning an Oscar for me has very little meaning beyond the practical.
''The first film I wrote, 'What's New Pussycat?', was incredibly successful but it was a pile of junk and an embarrassment to me.
Woody also claimed he has never made a great film but he hopes that when the Covid-19 pandemic is over, he will get the chance.
He explained: ''I still don't feel I've made a great movie like Federico Fellini or Ingmar Bergman, nothing like 'The Seventh Seal' or 'The Bicycle Thief'.''
''I won't stop trying because although I've been reasonably successful I have never satisfied myself artistically.
''You don't make a movie to win an award. Mozart never composed a symphony thinking about a trophy.
''If I get a chance and the virus abates, maybe before I die there is always the chance I will make a great film. But I haven't done that yet.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
After the high of last year's Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen is back in playful mode...
With a witty observational script, amusing characters and a jazzy sense of life in New...
Stanley is a talented magician who goes by the name of Wei Ling Soo professionally,...
Strapped for cash, handsome but middle-aged bookshop worker Fioravante decides to accept an offer of...
With a riveting performance, Cate Blanchett creates one of Woody Allen's most memorable movie characters...
Jasmine is an aristocratic New York housewife whose luxurious lifestyle and marriage to the wealthy...
After Midnight in Paris, Woody Allen remains in a cheery European mode for another breezy...
Woody Allen takes us on a romp around yet another beautiful European city with his...
After a run of loose, uneven films, Allen hits the right notes in this funny,...
Gil and Inez are young couple who decide to travel to France with Inez's family....
After years of marriage, Alfie and Helena are getting divorced, this is mainly due to...
Watch the trailer for Whatever WorksEveryone's favourite cynic Larry David takes the lead role in...