Winning an Oscar means nothing to Woody Allen.

The 84-year-old filmmaker claims to be an outsider in Hollywood, despite winning a number of Academy Awards, and he says that box office numbers and glitzy prizes hold ''very little meaning'' for him.

Speaking to The Mail On Sunday's Event magazine, Woody said: ''I have never been part of the club in Hollywood. I don't go to parties. I don't care about the box office or awards. Winning an Oscar for me has very little meaning beyond the practical.

''The first film I wrote, 'What's New Pussycat?', was incredibly successful but it was a pile of junk and an embarrassment to me.

Woody also claimed he has never made a great film but he hopes that when the Covid-19 pandemic is over, he will get the chance.

He explained: ''I still don't feel I've made a great movie like Federico Fellini or Ingmar Bergman, nothing like 'The Seventh Seal' or 'The Bicycle Thief'.''

''I won't stop trying because although I've been reasonably successful I have never satisfied myself artistically.

''You don't make a movie to win an award. Mozart never composed a symphony thinking about a trophy.

''If I get a chance and the virus abates, maybe before I die there is always the chance I will make a great film. But I haven't done that yet.''