Woody Allen has defended his relationship with wife Soon-Yi Previn, who is the adopted daughter of his former partner Mia Farrow.
Woody Allen has defended his relationship with wife Soon-Yi Previn.
Soon-Yi was 21 and the adopted daughter of Woody's former partner Mia Farrow when she and the then 56-year-old director first got together and although Woody admits it looked like ''an exploitative situation'', he insisted that was ''never the case''.
Speaking to The Mail On Sunday's Event magazine, Woody said: ''I admit, it didn't make sense when our relationship started. On the surface we looked like an irrational match. I was much older and she was an adopted kid.
''It looked to the outside world that it was an exploitative situation - that I would exploit her as an older predatory male, and she would exploit me for whatever I had. That was never the case.
''In the past, I had always gone out with actresses, but for whatever inexplicable reason, with Soon-Yi it worked.''
And he insisted that he and Soon-Yi - who tied the knot in 1997 - did not allow the controversy over their relationship to affect them.
He said: ''We didn't let it. My view was always that most relationships don't work, which is why people have affairs. But then you can marry, divorce, marry, divorce, or you can go out with 56 people and if you are lucky might find the right one, and that happened to me.''
Meanwhile, Woody has been the subject of abuse allegations made by his former partner Mia's adopted daughter Dylan but he insisted that he and Soon-Yi would never have been allowed to adopt their own children Bechet, 22, and Manzie, 20, if the claims were true.
He said: ''Nobody just lets you adopt kids. If the authorities think there is a problem, they will not hand a child over. It is a correct process. You are investigated thoroughly each time.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
After the high of last year's Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen is back in playful mode...
With a witty observational script, amusing characters and a jazzy sense of life in New...
Stanley is a talented magician who goes by the name of Wei Ling Soo professionally,...
Strapped for cash, handsome but middle-aged bookshop worker Fioravante decides to accept an offer of...
With a riveting performance, Cate Blanchett creates one of Woody Allen's most memorable movie characters...
Jasmine is an aristocratic New York housewife whose luxurious lifestyle and marriage to the wealthy...
After Midnight in Paris, Woody Allen remains in a cheery European mode for another breezy...
Woody Allen takes us on a romp around yet another beautiful European city with his...
After a run of loose, uneven films, Allen hits the right notes in this funny,...
Gil and Inez are young couple who decide to travel to France with Inez's family....
After years of marriage, Alfie and Helena are getting divorced, this is mainly due to...
Watch the trailer for Whatever WorksEveryone's favourite cynic Larry David takes the lead role in...