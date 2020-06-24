Winona Ryder has called for Mel Gibson to ''accept responsibility'' for his ''hateful'' words''.

The 'Stranger Things' star claimed in an interview over the weekend that the 'Braveheart' actor had used homophobic and anti-Semitic slurs in conversation with her and a friend at a party, prompting him to issue a denial about the remarks through his representative.

And now Winona has hit back, insisting the pair will never ''make amends'' until Mel admits to his alleged actions.

She said in a statement: ''I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them.

''Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words. It is a painful and vivid memory for me.

''Only by accepting responsibility for our behaviour in this life, can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on this lifelong journey.''

A spokesperson for the 64-year-old actor had dismissed Winona's account as ''100% untrue''.

They said: ''This is 100 percent untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she's lying about it now. Also, she lied about him trying to apologise to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him.''

In Winona's original comments, she claimed the actor branded her an ''oven dodger'' and was also homophobic toward her friend at the same party, but later tried to apologise.

She had said: ''We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we're all talking and he said to my friend, who's gay, 'Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?' And then something came up about Jews, and he said, 'You're not an oven dodger, are you?'''

The 'Beetlejuice' star had previously made the accusations against Mel in a 2010 interview with GQ magazine, when she said ''no-one believed'' her.

She said at the time: ''I remember, like, fifteen years ago, I was at one of those big Hollywood parties. And he was really drunk. I was with my friend, who's gay. He made a really horrible gay joke. And somehow it came up that I was Jewish. He said something about 'oven dodgers,' but I didn't get it. I'd never heard that before. It was just this weird, weird moment. I was like, 'He's anti-Semitic and he's homophobic.' No one believed me!''