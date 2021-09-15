Winona Ryder has joined the cast of the indie mystery thriller 'The Cow'.
Winona Ryder is to star in the indie movie 'The Cow'.
The 49-year-old actress is joining Dermot Mulroney, John Gallagher Jr., Owen Teague and Brianne Tju in the mystery thriller.
The movie marks the feature directorial debut for Eli Horowitz, the co-creator of the Amazon series 'Homecoming'. Eli has penned the script with Matthew Derby with production having recently wrapped on the film.
The picture is being produced by Raphael Margules and JD Lifshitz for BoulderLight Pictures with Shaun Sanghani and Russ Posternak. Anthony Eu from mm2 Asia is executive producing.
It marks the latest collaboration between BoulderLight Pictures and mm2 after they produced the horror film 'The Vigil' and drama 'Wild Indian' together.
Eu said: "'The Cow' is a landmark film for mm2 Asia, and we are thrilled that we get to do it with this cast.
"We could not ask for a better lineup. BoulderLight Pictures have been amazing partners and we look forward to continue working with them in the future."
Winona first found fame as a teenager and has managed to sustain success over a number of decades but she revealed that her journey has been far from straightforward.
She shared: "There was pressure around transitioning from ingenue to older, and people were, like, 'A lot of people don't make it, you know,' and they really drove it home.
"We've lost a lot of young actors that I knew and worked with."
The 'Beetlejuice' actress turns 50 next month and she credits her parents for her enviably youthful appearance.
Winona said: "If you met my parents, I look like both of them, and I was really lucky genetically."
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
Edward Scissorhands is no ordinary boy, as his name may tell. Created by a genius...
With a powerhouse cast and an anaemic script, this violent revenge thriller never quite gets...
Phil Broker is an ex-cop sadly widowed and left with his 10-year-old daughter Maddie. The...
Much more involving than the usual hitman thriller, this film takes a deliberately personal approach...
Richard Kuklinski is a contract killer who has murdered over 100 men for a variety...
With a snappy sense of childish curiosity and lavishly skilled animation, Tim Burton makes one...
Victor Frankenstein is a young fanatic of science and loves making home movies with his...
Victor Frankenstein is a young boy with an interest in science and home movies....
Ronny and Nick are best buddies and business partners, their partners are good friends and...