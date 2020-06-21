Winona Ryder claims Mel Gibson once referred to her as an ''oven dodger''.

The 48-year-old actress has admitted to experiencing anti-semitism within the movie industry, and has recalled one particularly uncomfortable conversation with Mel, 64, at a party.

She shared: ''We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we're all talking and he said to my friend, who's gay, 'Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?' And then something came up about Jews, and he said, 'You're not an oven dodger, are you?'''

Winona - who revealed Mel tried to apologise to her at a later date - was particularly upset by the actor's comments as she ''had family who died in the camps''.

Asked about her family's background, she told the Sunday Times newspaper: ''Not religious, but I do identify. It's a hard thing for me to talk about because I had family who died in the camps, so I've always been fascinated with that time.''

Winona also revealed she was once overlooked for a movie role because she looked ''too Jewish''.

She explained: ''There are times when people have said, 'Wait, you're Jewish? But you're so pretty!'

''There was a movie that I was up for a long time ago, it was a period piece, and the studio head, who was Jewish, said I looked 'too Jewish' to be in a blue-blooded family.''

Winona also admitted to missing her parents - who live in Vancouver, Canada - amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The actress said: ''It's awful. They don't know how to use Zoom. They have flip phones and a landline! Normally, I would be up there right now.''