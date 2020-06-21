According to Winona Ryder, Mel Gibson once referred to her as an ''oven dodger''.
Winona Ryder claims Mel Gibson once referred to her as an ''oven dodger''.
The 48-year-old actress has admitted to experiencing anti-semitism within the movie industry, and has recalled one particularly uncomfortable conversation with Mel, 64, at a party.
She shared: ''We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we're all talking and he said to my friend, who's gay, 'Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?' And then something came up about Jews, and he said, 'You're not an oven dodger, are you?'''
Winona - who revealed Mel tried to apologise to her at a later date - was particularly upset by the actor's comments as she ''had family who died in the camps''.
Asked about her family's background, she told the Sunday Times newspaper: ''Not religious, but I do identify. It's a hard thing for me to talk about because I had family who died in the camps, so I've always been fascinated with that time.''
Winona also revealed she was once overlooked for a movie role because she looked ''too Jewish''.
She explained: ''There are times when people have said, 'Wait, you're Jewish? But you're so pretty!'
''There was a movie that I was up for a long time ago, it was a period piece, and the studio head, who was Jewish, said I looked 'too Jewish' to be in a blue-blooded family.''
Winona also admitted to missing her parents - who live in Vancouver, Canada - amid the coronavirus lockdown.
The actress said: ''It's awful. They don't know how to use Zoom. They have flip phones and a landline! Normally, I would be up there right now.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Edward Scissorhands is no ordinary boy, as his name may tell. Created by a genius...
With a powerhouse cast and an anaemic script, this violent revenge thriller never quite gets...
Phil Broker is an ex-cop sadly widowed and left with his 10-year-old daughter Maddie. The...
Much more involving than the usual hitman thriller, this film takes a deliberately personal approach...
Richard Kuklinski is a contract killer who has murdered over 100 men for a variety...
With a snappy sense of childish curiosity and lavishly skilled animation, Tim Burton makes one...
Victor Frankenstein is a young fanatic of science and loves making home movies with his...
Victor Frankenstein is a young boy with an interest in science and home movies....
Ronny and Nick are best buddies and business partners, their partners are good friends and...