It's more than a decade since she whipped her hair back and forth but Willow has lost none of her energy or enthusiasm on her latest track, 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l'. WILLOW's new record is her first this year and her first since she released 'RISE' back in November of 2020. On that, her last EP, she collaborated with 'Namo Namasha' artist Jahnavi Harrison and this time around she's chosen another inspired running mate as she joins forces with the formidable Travis Barker.
't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l' is an unrelenting onslaught of spiky, punky pop that hares along at a giddy pace with WILLOW laying her edgy vocals across the top of the scuzzy soundtrack. WILLOW is in an unforgiving mood as she sings out, "I don’t f**kin know if it’s a lie or it’s a fact, All your little fake friends will sell your secrets for some cash, Smile in my face then put your cig out on my back, If you ever see me just get to runnin like the flash."
Not only does 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l' immediately grab your attention with it's pulsating, machine gun rhythm and up-in-your-grill sensibility it also, more than anything, highlights the range and depth of WILLOW's artistry. Where 'Rise' was a laid back, soulful balladic kind of folk, her latest track is Pop/Punk/Garage that wouldn't know laid back until you knocked it out.
With a new album due to drop this summer it looks like there will certainly be a few more surprises in store given the stark differences between her last two releases.
