Willow Smith follows in her mother's footsteps with her latest single release; an infectious pop punk anthem entitled 'Transparent Soul' featuring blink-182's Travis Barker.
Willow has come a long way since 2010's 'Whip My Hair', and now she's edgier than ever in the video for her newest single which sees her in bondage trousers, heavy eyeliner and a spiky dog collar.
You might think it an odd choice of musical direction considering her father Will Smith's career in hip hop and her own pop aesthetic from earlier albums 'Ardipithecus', 'The 1st' and 'Willow', however her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith is the lead singer of nu metal band Wicked Wisdom, so it's not entirely out of range. Earlier this month she also unveiled a video of a jam session with Gitai and Sean Tavella playing Deftones' 'My Own Summer (Shove It)'.
The singer released her eponymous third album in 2019; a pop release, but we're hoping for more of what we're hearing in 'Transparent Soul' for her fourth full-length output. Willow also released an EP with Jahnavi Harrison last year entitled 'RISE'.
Meanwhile it seems Travis Barker is THE musician to be working with right now, after his stints with Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud and Steve Aoki among others.
