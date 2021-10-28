Artist:
Song title: G R O W ft. Travis Barker
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Rock

Willow Smith teams up with Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker for ‘Grow’; an epic anthem of self-love and healing that everyone needs to hear. Plus it comes alongside a video that gives us serious 2000s vibes.

The video sees Willow and Avril going Godzilla, rising above skyscrapers as their life experiences help them to “grow” - literally. Willow dons trad-punk style tartan pants and a studded leather jacket matching her spiky dog collar.

Taken from her fourth studio album ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ which was released in the summer, the song features Blink-182’s Travis Barker on drums. The album saw Willow venturing fiercely into the pop-punk arena, reaching number five in the US Alternative Charts. It also featured the singles ‘Transparent Soul’ and ‘Lipstick’.

“To have Avril and Travis playing together on one song, I just think it’s going to be absolutely spectacular,” Willow said of the track. “It’s just going to be pop-punk astronomical royalty and I’m so honoured to be able to watch that happen and be there with them, and be able to perform with them.”

