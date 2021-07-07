Willow Smith is the new face of Mugler's Alien Goddess fragrance.

The 'Transparent Soul' rocker has been chosen to front the campaign for the luxury perfume brand as they want to appeal to a younger audience.

Mugler's global brand president, Sandrine Groslier, told WWD: “We want to seduce Gen Z with a new concept full of benevolence, an allegory of hope, and to do so we chose that name, Goddess."

And the 20-year-old singer - who is the daughter of Hollywood power couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith - hailed the brand for making a scent that comes with a "powerful message of kindness, hope and joy".

She added in a statement: "To me, this fragrance is a manifesto.

“It urges us to be wholly ourselves, to brandish what makes us unique with pride. Beyond that, Alien Goddess gives us the strength to find the best within ourselves, whoever we are, in order to accomplish extraordinary things with a positive impact on the world and those around us. It’s a powerful message of kindness, hope and joy.”

Meanwhile, Willow - who was just 13 when she released her debut single 'Whip My Hair' - recently admitted her famous parents were apprehensive about her choice of career at first, because she was too young and naive to take their warnings seriously, and eventually found she needed to "take a step back" and figure out her path.

She shared: "I started dancing at the age of seven. I think that was around the time that I was starting to get into doing music.

"But I had made a GarageBand song on the set of 'Karate Kid' in China, and I brought it to my parents. I remember being so excited going, 'Guys, I really think this is what I wanna do. I really think I want to sing.' And the first thing that they said to me was, 'Are you sure?' And I was like, 'Yeah. I’m sure.'

"And they said, 'Okay, we just want to make sure because it’s going to be a lot of work. We just want you to know that you’re really young. And most of the people who do this are much older than you, and you have to handle a lot more pressure.' They told me right off the bat.

"I was so young that I just didn’t really believe them. And lo and behold, I got to a place where it was just too much. I just needed to take a step back and figure out what I wanted to do."

Willow is now facing "an added pressure" because she's following a more rock direction and she admitted her love of "metal culture" made her a target for bullies when she was younger.

She said: "Being a Black woman in the metal crowd is very, very different on top of the pressures that the music industry puts on you. Now, it’s like an added pressure of the metal culture, the metal world, and just rock in general. I used to get bullied in school for listening to Paramore and My Chemical Romance."