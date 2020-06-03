William Shatner doesn't watch 'Star Trek'.

The 89-year-old actor is famous across the world for his iconic portrayal of Captain Kirk in the sci-fi franchise but admits that he doesn't like watching himself back on screen and he is yet to see the recent web series 'Star Trek: Picard', which featured co-star Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

William told The Guardian newspaper: ''Patrick Stewart is a great friend of mine, but I haven't seen Star Trek: Picard. I haven't watched any Star Trek. I just don't like watching myself on television.''

William admits that he has been ''a ferment of creativity'' during lockdown and is working on both music and television projects.

He explained: ''I'm in a ferment of creativity. I'm making music and dreaming up new shows - I'm trying to sell two or three series to the networks right now. I'm finishing up a blues album that I started before coronavirus hit.

''At the same time, I've been working with a poet and musician in New York. I perform the words on an iPhone and once I email it he writes the accompaniment, so I've got another album all ready.''

Shatner - who first played Captain Kirk in the original 1960s TV show and seven times on the big screen - recently ruled out returning to the role, as he feels the character ''is pretty well played out''.

When asked by a fan if he thinks there might be a Kirk TV series on the way, he tweeted: ''No. I think Kirk's story is pretty well played out at this point.''

However, Shatner did admit last year that he would love to be part of a 'Star Trek' movie directed by Quentin Tarantino.

William said: ''Quentin Tarantino said something in the paper that somebody said to me, that he loved me. And Quentin, I love you.

''If you're going to do 'Star Trek' 50 years later, a few pounds heavier, come on. Not a problem! Well, I'd like to do it. Whether I'd be up for it, I don't know.''