Willem Dafoe has admitted he would love to play a "Joker imposter" character in a movie alongside Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic villain, and he has even "fantasised" about it.
Willem Dafoe has "fantasised" about playing a "Joker imposter" character in a movie alongside Joaquin Phoenix.
The 66-year-old star has long been a fans favourite to take on the iconic role, and the 'Spider-Man' actor has admitted he would love to star opposite Phoenix - who played the complex character in 2019 movie 'Joker' - in a film where his alter-ego would be imitating the Joker.
He said: "There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter. So it would be possible to have not duelling Jokers but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that isn't the Joker.
"And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did. I fantasised about that. But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it], you're the first one."
But Dafoe admitted he doesn't relish playing villains any more than he does other characters.
When asked if he likes playing villains, he joked to GQ magazine: "I don’t know what that is. I’ll play dumb. You play characters.
"I could say, 'Oh yeah, it's fun to play villains cause you can do things that you can't do in life, or it's fun to play with your dark side.'
"But I don't know. I'm not thinking about those things."
Dafoe's comments come after Phoenix recently hinted at a possible 'Joker' sequel.
In October, he said: "This is an interesting guy. There are some things we could do with this guy and could (explore) further. But as to whether we actually will? I don't know."
It was reported earlier in 2021 that director Todd Phillips was working on a script for the sequel – and he previously suggested that a follow-up had been discussed during filming for the first flick.
Speaking after the movie's release, the filmmaker said: "Well there was (a push for a sequel) even before 'Joker' came out.
"A movie does that kind of business and became that beloved around the world - they had talked to us about it. Joaquin and I had spoken about it anyway as far back as when we were shooting the movie."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Yet another bonkers thriller starring Nicolas Cage, this trashy crime comedy comes from director Paul...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Dory, everyones favourite forgetful fish from Finding Nemo is back and it looks like she...
There have been so many awful revenge thrillers lately that we've almost forgotten that it's...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
John Wick was one of the criminal underground's finest hitmen until the untimely death of...
Photographer-turned-filmmaker Anton Corbijn continues to show striking maturity with only his third movie (after Control...