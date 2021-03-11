Willem Dafoe is in discussions to join Emma Stone in the cast of 'Poor Things'.
Willem Dafoe is in talks to star in 'Poor Things'.
The 65-year-old actor is in discussions to join Emma Stone in the movie directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. The story is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray which was influenced by Mary Shelley's story 'Frankenstein'.
It is not yet known who Willem will play in the movie but Emma has been cast in the role of Bella Baxter – who is described as "a volatile, oversexed, emancipated woman and a female Frankenstein".
When she drowns herself to escape her abusive husband, Bella's brain is replaced by that of her unborn child.
The project sees Emma collaborate with Yorgos once again after the pair worked together on 'The Favourite'.
Tony McNamara – who co-wrote the period film – is also set to be involved in the new project. It is hoped that production will begin later this year with a release date eyed for 2022.
Dafoe's previous credits include 'The Last Temptation of Christ', 'Spider-Man' and 'The Lighthouse' and he previously revealed that Disney was one of the main reason he got into acting.
Willem – who has had a number of animated roles over the years, including Gill in 2003's Disney/Pixar film 'Finding Nemo' and the 2016 sequel 'Finding Dory – said: "Disney is one of the reasons I'm an actor.
"Laying on my belly in front of the phonograph, listening to LPs of dialogue and songs from the animations is a very early memory of mine."
Dafoe also revealed that he prefers to "mix it up" when acting rather than stick to a single method.
He explained: "The thing about acting is it's so easy for corruption to set in.
"For a kind of routine approach, or to go to your bag of tricks - just like life.
"That's the lockstep for an actor.
"You've got to find ways to wake yourself up and break yourself out of the routine.
"But I don't think of myself as a risk taker, I've just got a healthy restlessness. I feel compelled to try to mix it up."
