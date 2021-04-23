Will Young has announced he's set to release his first new music in two years on April 26.
Will Young is set to make a comeback with his new single, 'Daniel', next week.
The 'Leave Right Now' hitmaker has announced his first new music since his 2019 album 'Lexicon' will be released on Monday (26.04.21).
He captioned the artwork on Instagram: "Exclusive first play on @BBCRadio2 @zoetheball breakfast show next Monday #Daniel #NewSingle 26.04.2021."
Will's return comes after he admitted he "didn't think" he'd make music again because of his battle with anxiety.
During his 'An Evening With Will Young' tour gig two years ago, the pop star admitted his 2015 concert series wasn't a good experience because he was "really, really ill".
But he wanted to show people that it's possible to "get better".
Speaking on stage at London's Eventim Apollo, he said: "It's really wonderful to be here, I didn't think I was going to do any more music because I didn't enjoy my last tour, I was really really ill with anxiety, but I'm much better now, it just shows you can get better."
Meanwhile, the 'Your Game' singer will celebrate 20 years since he shot to fame on 'Pop Idol' in 2022 and he's planning to mark the occasion with both a new album and a documentary film.
He said: "I've started writing for my next studio album for 2022, which will be 20 years since 'Pop Idol' and I want to make a documentary about that."
