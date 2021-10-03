Will Smith has described his movie 'Wild Wild West' as a "thorn in his side".
The Hollywood star was asked what he thinks his best and worst movies were and he admitted the 1999 Western movie was his least favourite, as he reflected on his acting career.
Speaking to GQ, he said: "For the best, I think it’s a tie between the first 'Men In Black' and 'Pursuit Of Happyness'. For different reasons, those are the two almost-perfect movies.
"I don’t know, Wild Wild West is a thorn in my side. To see myself in chaps … I don’t like it."
Meanwhile, Will previously opened up about his career choices, revealing why he has always avoided making films about slavery.
He explained: "I’ve always avoided making films about slavery. In the early part of my career … I didn’t want to show Black people in that light. I wanted to be a superhero.
"So, I wanted to depict Black excellence alongside my white counterparts. I wanted to play roles that you would give to Tom Cruise. And the first time I considered it was 'Django Unchained' [with the role eventually going to Jamie Foxx], but I didn’t want to make a slavery film about vengeance."
Will's new movie 'Emancipation' also references slavery but he thinks it would be a disservice to dub it as a "slavery movie" as he feels it is more about "love and the power of Black love".
He said: "This was one that was about love and the power of Black love. And that was something that I could rock with. We were going to make a story about how Black love makes us invincible."
