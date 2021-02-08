Will Smith is to star in 'Fast & Loose', a new thriller directed by David Leitch.
Will Smith is to star in 'Fast & Loose'.
The 52-year-old actor has been approached to play the lead role in the new thriller, which is being directed by David Leitch.
The project has been developed at STXfilms with David as a producer but no star has attached and development has moved at pace since Will agreed to make the flick his next vehicle.
Smith will play the role of John Riley, a man who wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with no memory. He follows a string of clues to discover his identity. He finds out that he has been living two different lives.
In one, he is a successful crime kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women, expensive toys, and a lavish lifestyle. In the other, he is an undercover CIA agent, but with a meagre salary, no family or home life whatsoever and zero trappings of success.
However, he can't remember which of these two personas is his true identity and which life he really wants to live.
Jon and Eric Hoeber have penned the script for the flick with Leitch and Kelly McCormick producing for 87North. Will, Jon Mone and James Lassiter are also producing for Westbrook Studios.
Will's future movies include the tennis biopic 'King Richard' and slave drama 'Emancipation' for Apple.
David is set to direct the action film 'Bullet Train', which stars Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny and Andrew Koji.
It tells the story of a group of assassins with different motives aboard a train in Tokyo, Japan and the script is being written by Zak Olkewicz.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...