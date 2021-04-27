Will Smith has joined forces with the London Lions to launch his Bel Air Athletics line in the UK.

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star's collection is on sale at Selfridges across the nation and he has partnered with the basketball team in a bid to bring the ball sport "into mainstream British culture".

The Hollywood icon took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his line on this side of the pond by posting a clip of himself disappearing inside one of Selfridges' yellow bags as a mode of transport to the London store.

Will captioned the clip: "y’all are wondering, I ended up on the floor of a #SelfridgesLondon- and now they got @belairathletics!! Shoutout to @theyellowdrop and @londonlions for the love : @westbrook @jas (sic)"

Meanwhile, last week saw the Lions join AJ Tracey at his album launch party for his latest album, 'Flue Game'.

The players were joined court-side by the likes of Headie One, Stefflon Don and Wes Nelson

Will's first Bel Air Athletics line dropped in October 2019 and featured 26 pieces, including graphic T-shirts, paisley-printed tracksuits, and shorts.

A second line dropped in November that year, boasting more than 40 unisex clothing items and accessories.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old actor recently revealed he's open to a political career.

The 'Hitch' star - who has joked about stepping into politics in the past - would absolutely "consider" a run for office in the future, although he's not sure whether his role should remain "artistic".

He said: "I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line.

“I don’t know, it’s like, I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony...

“So, I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, or, at some point ventures into the political arena.”