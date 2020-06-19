Will Smith's divorce from his first wife was the ''ultimate failure'' for him.
The 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star admits the end of the marriage to his first wife, Sheree Zampino, was the ''worst thing'' that has ever happened in his adult life thus far.
Speaking to his now wife Jada Pinkett Smith on a new episode of 'Red Table Talk' about his first marriage, he said: ''Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life. Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I've been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my two-year-old son's mother ... With Sheree and with Trey that was a really difficult time.''
Meanwhile, the 'Girl's Trip' star previously admitted she and Will have put a lot of work into their marriage in order to keep it together, and they have both said several times they'll never get divorced.
Jada said: ''I'm just, like, keep [the divorce rumours] coming. Here's the thing about Will and I - [we] are family. That is never going down. It's just not. Ever. We are family. Take out all that whole marriage/relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn't matter.
''All that relationship and what people think ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man, whatever. At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.''
