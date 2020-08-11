Will Smith is set to produce a drama version of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air', which will tell the same story as the iconic sitcom, but in a gritty way.
Will Smith is set to produce a drama version of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'.
The 51-year-old actor previously starred in the beloved 90s sitcom which saw him shoot to stardom, and it has now been confirmed his Westbrook Studios production company will team up with Universal TV to reboot the iconic series as a gritty drama.
The reboot is inspired by a fan-made trailer that went viral in 2019 when cinematographer Morgan Cooper reimagined the sitcom as a drama titled 'Bel-Air', which followed the same plot as the comedy but with a much darker vibe.
Will loved the trailer so much he has decided to make it into a show, and has got Morgan on board to co-create the production with executive producer and showrunner Chris Collins.
'Bel-Air' will be able to dive deeper into the conflicts, emotions, and biases that there wasn't time for in the original sitcom, but will still see the main character - named Will Smith - shipped out to live with his uncle in Bel-Air after getting himself into trouble at home.
No network is attached to the show yet, but Deadline reports that the show is being shopped around to streamers and Netflix, Peacock, HBO Max, Amazon, and Apple are all interested.
When Morgan dropped the initial trailer last year, Will publicly praised the change of direction, and later interviewed the cinematographer to discuss the ''brilliant'' idea.
Morgan said in the interview: '''Bel-Air' is a reimagining. It's a reinterpretation of this incredible story, and bringing it into modern day life in 2019.''
And Will added: ''As funny as the episodes are, there was a whole other layer that you couldn't do. In a one hour drama, you can do eight episode arcs! The dramatic version of these ideas means that you can use existing storylines, but it's not going to seem like you're redoing an episode, because the storyline's gonna be brand new from the dramatic perspective.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...