The Ensemble Performance Award willl go to 'King Richard' at the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Awards.
The stars of 'King Richard', including lead actor Will Smith, will be honoured with the Ensemble Performance Award at the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Awards.
The biopic tells the story of how Richard Williams (Will Smith) mentored his daughters Venus (Saniyaa Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) into the tennis champions.
And at the prestigious ceremony on January 6, 2022, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, six cast members will take the top prize.
Joining Will are supporting actresses Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya and Demi, and supporting actors Jon Bernthal (Rick Macci) and Tony Goldwyn (Paul Cohen).
PSIFF chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement: “King Richard is a wonderful film that tells the emotional story of Richard William’s determination and vision that, along with the steady support of his wife Oracene, turned their daughters Venus and Serena into tennis superstars.
“Will Smith absolutely transforms into Richard, alongside a powerful Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene, in this true ensemble film that also features exceptional performances from newcomers Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena, and an impressive cast, including Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal as pivotal coaches Paul Cohen and Rick Macci. The Palm Springs International Film Festival is proud to present the Ensemble Performance Award to the cast of King Richard.”
Previous recipients include the cast of 'American Hustle, 'Hidden Figures, and 'The Social Network'.
It was previously revealed that Kenneth Branagh will be honoured with the Vanguard Award for 'Belfast' with stars Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, and Jude Hill.
Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award); Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress); Penelope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress), and Andrew Garfield (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor) will also be saluted.
Plus Jennifer Hudson will receive the Chairman’s Award and Kristen Stewart has landed the Spotlight Award.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...