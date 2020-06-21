Will Smith ''cried so hard'' when his first child was born, because he didn't think he was cut out for parenthood, despite wanting to be a dad since he was six.
Will Smith ''cried so hard'' when his first child was born.
The 'Bad Boys for Life' star is father to Trey, 27, Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19, and has said that whilst he wanted to be a dad from the age of six, he found it overwhelming when he brought his first child Trey - whom he has with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino - home from the hospital.
Speaking during a special Father's Day episode of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', Will said: ''From the time I was six years old, I wanted to be a father. I loved how my family was but there were massive critical deficiencies in my father's parenting that I wanted to correct. By the time I was ten years old, I remember looking at my father and thinking that I could do it better than him.
''My father had a little bit of a temper. I was a gentle kid, like, I was not a kid that you had to slap or punch or beat. So growing up in a household where physical aggression was approved of, that really chaffed my hide. That hurt my spirit.''
And when Jada - who is the mother of Jaden and Willow - asked what it was like when Trey was born, an emotional Will added: ''I think that was my first moment of the real weight of parenting. I brought him home, and I remember we put him in the bassinet ... and it was like stark terror. It was like, 'I'm totally responsible for this life.' I just cried so hard. It makes me teary right now.
''I thought like, 'I can't do it. I'm not the guy.' Oh man, I just knew I didn't know nothing. Oh man, I'm going to need to get myself together. I'm going to have to walk this one off ... I need a tissue. See, I thought the red couch wouldn't get me like this. The red table always get you like this.''
The 51-year-old actor also reflected on how his life changed after welcoming Jaden and Willow, as he admitted having a daughter ''introduced [him] to feelings''.
In 2010, Willow released her first single 'Whip My Hair' at just 10 years old, and Will now says the event - which led Willow to self-harm after the fame became too much for her - made him re-evaluate his parenting.
He said: ''I would say that 'Whip My Hair' thing put a pause button on my overt parenting. I stopped, and I just started watching my kids, and with Willow, I started to see that there was a higher value in talking to her about how she feels about the situation versus how to fix the situation, and it became the new thought process for me.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...