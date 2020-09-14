'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' fans can now stay at the mansion featured in the sitcom.

The iconic property is throwing open its doors to people in the Los Angeles area for just $30 a night, and those lucky enough to book a stay through Airbnb will get access to Will Smith's closet, sit by the pool and though there's no kitchen, they'll receive free meals ''served on silver platters''.

However, the star - who portrayed a fictionalised version of himself in the show - has warned his shoe collection is ''off limits''.

Will wrote in the Airbnb listing for the property: ''Ready for the freshest staycation ever? If this place looks familiar that's because it's just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I'm back.

''And this time, I'm handing you the keys so you'll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself - but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?

''It's your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place. My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don't forget your sunglasses!''

Those who get the opportunity to stay in the abode - which is situated in Brentford, not Bel Air- will also enjoy some ''royal perks''.

The listing explained: ''During your stay, you'll get to indulge in a few royal perks, including:

''- Lacing up a fresh pair of Jordans before shooting some b-ball in the bedroom (you read that right--IN the bedroom).

''- Spinning throwback classics all night on turntables just like DJ Jazzy Jeff's.

''- Donning a fly look from my closet, from argyle prepster to all-star athlete --from experience: both at the same time turns heads!

''- Soaking up the sun poolside on luxe lounge chairs.

''Note: while you will not have access to a kitchen; all meals will be provided and served on silver platters, of course.(sic)''

Booking opens on 29 September and the property is available for just 5 nights, 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14 October.

Will won't be there to greet the guests, but his collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff will give a virtual welcome, along with a socially-distanced mansion concierge.

Airbnb are making a donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, which supports young people in the 'Men in Black' star's home state by offering development and skill-building schemes, recreational activities and empowerment tools.