Will.i.am texted Sir Tom Jones a new song for his 80th birthday - but he hasn't responded.

The Black Eyed Peas star has revealed he penned a special track for his fellow 'The Voice UK' coach, who turned the milestone age last month, but he doesn't believe Tom has his number saved on his phone.

Will told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''I made Tom a song but I am not sure if he got it.

''He probably didn't realise whose number it was.

''I sent it to him on a text message.''

The coronavirus lockdown has been an extremely productive time for the studio wizard, who has revealed he's already hard at work on a follow-up to the 'Where is the Love?' hitmakers' latest LP, 'Translation', which was only released last month.

He said: ''There has been lots of studio time.

''I get up every morning at 7am.

''I come to the studio and I try and write three songs a day before 1pm.

''Then I get on the phone with my tech team and we build stuff.''

Will - who teamed up with Latin superstars including Shakira, his 'Ritmo' collaborator J Balvin and Maluma on the record - is gutted that their latest album wasn't a huge chart success, and he believes that is to do with the pandemic.

He suggested: ''In quarantine you can't release it in the world.

''You can't go to a bar, restaurant, club and hear music so you have to believe the charts. It's sad.''

The 45-year-old star revealed he and his friends have turned to music to ''cope'' with the current crisis.

He added: ''Friends are calling me.

''We have brainstorming sessions at night.

We conspire the most beautiful things to cope with what has been going on and it has been great.''