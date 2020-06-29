Will Ferrell incorporated a jibe about his old college rivals, Arizona State University (ASU), into 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga'.
Will Ferrell incorporated a jibe about his old college rivals into 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga'.
The 52-year-old actor studied sports broadcasting at the University of Southern California (USC) but a scene in the film features a small group of Americans in Arizona State University (ASU) clothing, which he admitted was a deliberate jibe at the ''party school''.
Asked about the scene, he said: ''That was Pac 12 fellowship right there. That was also a perfect party school to make fun of, because at USC, we're graduates of a fine academic institution now.
''When I was there, maybe not so much, but now it's really hard to get into. ASU? You know, anyone can get in there.''
Will stars in the film as Eurovision entrant Lars Erickssong, while Pierce Brosnan plays his father, Erick, and the comedy legend hailed his 67-year-old co-star's ''brooding'' performance as ''the most beautiful man in Iceland''.
He told Screen Rant: ''Lars is kind of this dreamer who was always enamored with Eurovision from when he was a small child, the year that Abba won for 'Waterloo'.
''Sigrit's always been at his side, played by Rachel McAdams, and he's always been the oddball.
''He never really got the attention and the love from his father, and Pierce is so perfect as this brooding - literally we wrote in the script, 'The most beautiful man in all of Iceland.'
He always just was trying to get his father's love, and in the end, he thinks he's failed him. And it really is his father who - Lars is ready to throw it all away and just become a fisherman like his father and his father's father, and it's really Pierce's character who kind of says, 'You don't understand. You've had the guts to follow your dream, and you should get back out there and continue.'
''He kind of has this about-face and shows him that he really has admired this journey he's been on the whole time, which Lars had no idea that's the way he felt about him.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Brad is a good-natured and very correct radio executive who has also wanted to have...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
Inventive visuals and a seriously deranged script make this animated adventure far more enjoyable than...