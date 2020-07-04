Pierce Brosnan agreed to star in 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' when he saw that his character was described as ''possibly the most handsome man in Iceland''.
Will Ferrell convinced Pierce Brosnan to star in 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' by appealing to his vanity.
Pierce, 75, plays Will's father in the new Netflix movie and admitted he was delighted to take on the part when he saw that his character was described as ''possibly the most handsome man in Iceland''.
He told The Irish Times: ''Will Ferrell is a grand man. I adore the fella. And he's so adept at playing those middle aged men acting like children. My agent sent me the script one morning, and by lunchtime I said yes.
''My character was introduced in parenthesis as 'possibly the most handsome man in Iceland'. So Will Ferrell got to my Irish vanity.''
Pierce also revealed he wanted to take part in the movie because he is a fan of the Eurovision Song Contest.
He said: ''I'm very familiar with the world of Eurovision having grown up in the 1970s. I watched when ABBA won. It's a lovely celebration of the Eurovision Song Contest. And it was hoot to work on. I got to work with Rachel McAdams, who I've known for many years: we did a film together many years ago.
''I got to work with a wonderful coterie of Icelandic actors, all of whom are stars in their own right. I got to travel with my wife Keely. I got to visit my mother in London. I got to sit in thermal baths and drink beers with local families.''
And Pierce admitted he still finds acting as challenging now as he did when he was first starting out.
He said: ''You know the job is as much of a challenge now as it was when I was in my 20s and 30s. How do you find work? How do you find new challenges? And if you're me, you grow a beard, you let your hair go grey, and you end up playing Gerry Adams [in 'The Foreigner'] or Will Farrell's dad.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Brad is a good-natured and very correct radio executive who has also wanted to have...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
Inventive visuals and a seriously deranged script make this animated adventure far more enjoyable than...