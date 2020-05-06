Wiley believes coronavirus is a method of ''depopulation''.

The grime star is convinced the highly-contagious disease was deliberately introduced in China as a ''control method'' and a way to kill huge numbers within society.

He said: ''I feel like someone high up ... this is a control method. ''Depopulation is a real thing.

''However it occurs, I don't know how to explain that part because different people use different methods but I read on the net, it said in China you were only allowed one baby but people kept having 10.

''Can you imagine in England, if I got into power and I told you, 'Sorry mate, you can only have one kid.'

''So that don't feel alright already?

''Are they a communist country? Yes, so again, that doesn't sit very well with me.

''But if somebody, the governor or the man who runs China, if it's overpopulated, he might feel that way.

''There's a deeper root. I wanna know why, I wanna know who is behind it.''

The 41-year-old star also claimed the way the pandemic has spread has been a form of ''modern warfare''.

He added to Q magazine: ''I'm not saying corona is not real, what I'm saying is a virus, to me, seems like a business.

''It's made me start studying world leaders like Hitler and Stalin and Putin. ''It's made me keep going back and looking at people.

''One day I said to someone, 'Would there be a World War 3?' and they said, 'There could be but it would be modern warfare.'

''If China and America had a war, it wouldn't be physically, 'I'm in America bombing you on a plane', it might not be that.''

The 'Boasty' hitmaker went on to take aim at celebrities who have tested positive for the virus but had no symptoms, and suggested they were receiving ''perks'' in return for speaking out.

He said: ''I'm sitting here looking, saying, 'Why are celebrities and famous people jumping out at this?

''How come I didn't get the memo?' Is there a special memo that 'if something like this happens, we follow the agenda?'

''The famous people and celebrities who've popped up, 'Oh I've got it but no symptoms'. I don't believe 'em...

''It's normal when someone 'normal' catches it, if you get what I'm saying but a famous person who's been in the Maldives for the last two months? ''A famous person who's just finished a film? Where were you?

''It's almost as if when something like this happens, if you're famous you can jump on this agenda and get perks.''